5 WWE Superstars who faced themselves

Kane faces his double in 2006.

Throughout WWE history, there have been thousands, if not tens of thousands of Superstars.

Some, went on to accomplish huge things as members of the company, with names like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena all bleeding into mainstream pop-culture.

Some, have not been as successful, with stars like Phantasmo, Arachnaman and Mantaur (thankfully) falling into obscurity.

But regardless, there have been plenty of feuds throughout the WWE's decades of history, with feuds like Austin-Rock, Cena-Orton and Triple H-Shawn Michaels playing out across multiple years.

But some feuds, were just straight up bizarre, and some Superstars, somehow, ended up feuding with themselves, or at least, alternate versions of themselves in some way, shape or form.

These feuds never really lasted long, but led to some unique, if not weird, moments.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars, who at one point, feuded with themselves.

5. Sting Vs. Sting

No-one swings a bat like the Stinger.

In WCW, there were few Superstars more linked to the company than the Stinger.

So when Sting joined the nWo in 1996, the fans were rightly shocked at the stunning betrayal.

With the Franchise as part of their group, it seemed the nWo would be unstoppable, with some of wrestling's all-time greats in the group.

However, the truth was that this Stinger was an impostor, hired by the nWo to besmirch the real Sting, dressing up as him, complete with the Franchise's iconic black and white warpaint.

Clearly not flattered by the impersonation, it wasn't long before the real Sting made his presence known, leading to a not so epic showdown between the two.

The real Sting easily dominated over the impostor, who was sent packing for his troubles.

Clearly unhappy with the charade, Sting made it his mission to destroy the group, and at Starrcade 1997, won the WCW World Title from Hulk Hogan.

