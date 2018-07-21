5 WWE Superstars who had impactful rookie years

It is not an easy task to adjust to a new workplace especially when the said workplace is as chaotic as the WWE. Every year, a plethora of superstars arrive in the WWE. Some of them go on to achieve great success in their very first year with the company, while others are sidelined due to different reasons.

Over the years, there have been numerous superstars who have had the most profound impact in their rookie year and then went on to become the rookie of the year. This list includes all the members of Shield in their very first year with the WWE.

While a superstar like Rusev had a great rookie year, we have not included him on the list as his initial push has fizzled out greatly over the years.

So without further ado here are 5 WWE Superstars who've had the best rookie year.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Let's get the obvious one out of the way. Ronda Rousey debuted in the Company at this year's Royal Rumble after weeks of speculation.

While The Baddest Woman On The Planet was excepted to be the final entrant in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match, she instead came out at the end of the match to basically point at the WrestleMania sign, announcing her arrival on the WWE stage.

Since then, Rousey has exceeded expectations as far as her in-ring abilities are concerned. Her debut match garnered unanimous praise from fans and critics alike.

The match was adjudged the match of the night ahead of the brilliant triple threat match for the IC title and the breathtakingly superb match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She has had only one pay per view match after that against Nia Jax at Money in The Bank for the Raw Women's Championship where her performance was praised. The reports from the Live Event circuit indicate that Rousey has taken to professional wrestling like fish to water, and she is undoubtedly the most popular female performer in the company right now.

With Rousey slated to take on Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's Championship, the rowdy one is excepted to cap off what has been the best rookie year in recent times by winning the Raw Women's championship in Brooklyn.

