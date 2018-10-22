×
5 WWE Superstars Who Had To Face The Brutal Wrath Of Shield's Triple Powerbomb

Suryakant Tripathi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
384   //    22 Oct 2018, 10:20 IST

The Shield has been a dominant faction in WWE
The Shield has been a dominant faction in WWE

The Shield is one of the most successful and popular stables of WWE history. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins being part of this stable made their way to the main roster of WWE on 18th November 2012 during the Survivor Series PPV. The Shield has since made their way into the hearts of the WWE Universe and is one of the most loved stables of all times.

Till date, Shield and each of its members have impressed everyone with their performance. The Shield is not just a team of professional wrestlers, but they share a brotherhood among themselves. The unique thing about The Shield is that each member has a unique technique of wrestling and people adore this very much. From their entrance till the end of the match The Hounds of Justice mesmerise the fans with each of their moves.

The Shield uses the Triple Powerbomb as their finishing move and it looks quite brutal. Many wrestlers have faced shield's triple powerbomb and it includes many legends of the business as well. Here we will mention 5 WWE superstars who had to face the wrath of The Shield triple powerbomb.

#5 Ryback (Survivor Series, 2012)

The Shield Debut
The Shield Debut

During Survivor Series 2012, Ryback was challenging CM Punk for his WWE championship. In the main event of the show, he faced CM Punk and John Cena in a triple threat match for the championship. While the match was still in progress, three unknown people dressed in black made their way to the ring where and started attacking Ryback.

These three attackers were Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose who manhandled Ryback and thus put him through the announce table with a triple powerbomb. This was the first instance where the main roster saw the Shield.



Suryakant Tripathi
ANALYST
A cricket lover, fan of Sachin Tendulkar and MSD. Loves watching and writing about Wrestling too !!
