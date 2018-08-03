5 Wrestlers who have been overlooked by the WWE

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.83K // 03 Aug 2018, 12:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Demon King and The Hugger

WWE have a plethora of Superstars on its roster. The company currently has more than 100 active performers on its main roster (including 205 Live) and this number is expected to grow as a fresh batch of NXT-talents will be called up to the main roster following SummerSlam.

With such a gigantic number of Superstars in the company, it is quite possible for some to get lost in the shuffle for one reason or another. While it is understandable when lower-tier talents are being relegated to doing mindless skits and backstage segments every other week, it is really painful to watch the top talents being forced to do the same thing. After all, the WWE have a long history of bringing popular independent wrestling stars and making an absolute mess out of them.

These Superstars have all the talent in the world but for some reason or another, they are not pushed enough or are put in ridiculous story lines which harm their reputation in a big way. These Superstars have been ruined by the creative to such an extent that we don't foresee them being part of a major feud or angle in the near future.

With that being said, here are five such WWE Superstars who have no significant role in the major story lines.

#5 Bayley

Bayley's main roster run has been an epic trainwreck

Once considered to be the brightest female prospect in NXT, Bayley has been a shadow of her former self ever since he made the jump to the main roster in 2016. The Hugger has been put in some terrible story lines and hasn't done anything substantial ever since losing the RAW Women's Championship to Alexa Bliss in April last year.

She was a part of the terrible 'This is your Life' segment with Alexa Bliss. The segment was so bad that it had made RAW commentator Booker T utter the words ' This is hard to watch!' on Live TV and of course who can forget her Kendo Stick on a pole match against Alexa Bliss at last year's Extreme Rules. The WWE Creative made Bayley look like a complete idiot by having her not attack Bliss even when she had a kendo stick in her hand. Things got so bad for Bayley that she was even booed by the fans after her match at Extreme Rules.

And if all of this wasn't enough, she has been put in a never-ending feud/best friend angle with real-life friend Sasha Banks since last summer. This story line has damaged whatever little credibility and reputation Bayley had left after her messy feud with Alexa Bliss.

1 / 5 NEXT