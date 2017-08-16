5 WWE superstars who have exceeded expectations in 2017

Who would have thought these men and women would have such as successful 2017?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 22:14 IST

Does The Monster Among Men make this list?

More than half way through 2017, as we hurtle headlong into The Biggest Party of the Summer -- WWE Summerslam 2017, we figured it would be a good idea to analyse which WWE superstars have made the most of their opportunities so far this year -- to meet and surpass the expectations that fans had for them.

There are, of course, some Superstars such as AJ Styles who could never possibly exceed expectations seeing the hype around them is just so high. But, there are others who have gone well and truly over what they were meant to achieve this year.

These men and women have increased their value in the world of professional wrestling many times over with their great work -- be it on the mic, in the ring, or both -- and they will be looked at as Superstars with the potential to become all-time greats in Vince McMahon's madhouse of professional wrestlers.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE superstars who have exceeded expectations in 2017:

#5 Neville

Neville's heel turn was an inspired decision

When Neville first made the jump from NXT to the main roster, there was a lot of buzz around The Man that Gravity Forgot. He was an outgoing NXT Champion and was incredibly over with fans in WWE's developmental territory. Unfortunately, he made no real impact on the main stage.

That is until he returned from injury in early 2017. Adopting a new no-nonsense heel persona, the Englishman took absolute control of the WWE's Cruiserweight Division after winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and proclaiming himself as "The King of the Cruiserweights".

He has held the belt for the better part of a year, having defeated all comers including the likes of Austin Aries and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

It was one of the biggest shocks when he lost the title to Akira Tozawa on Monday Night Raw, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he's had an unbelievable 2017.