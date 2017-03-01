5 WWE Superstars who have fought mental disorders

These 5 Superstars have done exceptionally to battle their mental issues.

The Rock has overcome his demons to become one of the biggest stars in the world.

The whole image WWE Superstars have to present to the world is one of being a tough guy who doesn't let anything affect them. Working in the pro-wrestling world where your whole livelihood depends on your image, it's of little surprise that wrestlers hide their problems and their issues.

This holds especially true for mental issues. With the unfair stigma attached to people who suffer from mental disorders, it is little surprise that a lot of wrestlers prefer to keep these disorders in the dark rather than get them treated which only ends up landing them into even more trouble. The Chris Benoit case being the most obvious example.

But, there are those who decided to take a stand and fight against these mental disorders the stigma that comes with being someone who suffers from these problems. So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE Superstars who have fought mental disorders:

#5 Hulk Hogan – Major Depressive Disorder

Hogan's life spiralled out of control

To the untrained eye, Hulk Hogan was the personification of a pro-wrestler and had everything going for him until he threw it all away. After all, Hogan made a name for himself in the 80s and the 90s as the most successful WWE and WCW wrestler to ever step foot into the squared circle and his legendary presence is still felt to this day.

But, Hogan's personal life hasn't been as smooth as his professional career as a litany of issues piled up and drove Hogan to excessive drinking. He was eventually diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder – a mental illness that is crippling to those who experience it.

Hogan made a concentrated effort to better his life, and he even opened up to Oprah about his about his issues and gave a touching account of the demons which have been haunting him. I sincerely hope that Hogan is able to get better and that we eventually see him restored to his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.