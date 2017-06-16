5 WWE Superstars who have held the Money in the Bank briefcase for the shortest time

Not every Money in the Bank cash-in takes months.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 20:45 IST

Not every cash-in attempt has been successful

As we approach this year’s edition of WWE Money In the Bank, the excitement in the air is palpable. After all, the Money in the Bank contract is one of the most unexpected and surprising parts of WWE storylines. The winner of the match is held in high regard and can add a lot to every episode of WWE programming where he teases a cash-in.

We all remember Edge’s epic 280 days as a briefcase holder as well as Seth Rollins stealing the show – and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 31. These are prime examples of great long-term storytelling through the use of the contract.

But, that’s not always the case. There are times when the winner cashes in before the WWE Universe even has time to digest what is happening completely. These moments are designed to shock and stun professional wrestling fans all across the world.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 5 WWE Superstars who have held the Money in the Bank Briefcase for the shortest time:

Honourable Mention – Edge

The Rated R Superstar won the briefcase from Mr Kennedy and cashed in against The Undertaker in 1 day for his second successful cash-in

#5 Randy Orton – 35 days

Orton only held onto the belt for just over a month

Randy Orton won the Money in the Bank Ladder match at Money in the Bank 2013 against CM Punk, Rob Van Dam, Christian, Sheamus and Daniel Bryan and held on to the briefcase for a little over a month before cashing it in.

To be precise, The Viper held on to the belt for 35 days up until Summerslam of that year. After Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship at the main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer, the Special Guest Referee for the match, Triple H, betrayed him and allowed Orton to cash-in and become champion.

It is a famous double heel turn for the two former Evolution comrades and one that gave rise to The Authority and propelled Daniel Bryan into the stratosphere as one of the most beloved wrestlers of his generation.