5 WWE Superstars who have released music albums

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 415 // 06 Aug 2018, 12:08 IST

Hulk Hogan at the red carpet of the premiere Of HBO's "Andre The Giant" documentary

As seasoned live performers, there is no doubting that professional wrestlers are multi-talented individuals. Beyond being able to pull off stunts in front of a crowd, the majority of wrestlers are able to deliver spoken word performances.

Keeping the concept that wrestlers are actors -- albeit of varying levels of talent and prior amounts of experience before stepping in a ring -- it may not be surprising that many wrestlers have also had musical aspirations. After all, a wrestling ring is a form of a stage, given that an in-ring performer is standing on an elevated surface under bright lights.

More wrestlers than you may realize have attempted to record an album. Granted not all of these albums proved to be commercially successful, but thanks to the archival nature of the Internet, these recordings continue to live on long after the original vinyl, cassette and/or compact disc releases have gone out of print.

While current WWE fans may easily recall that Chris Jericho -- with the band Fozzy -- and Elias have both released studio albums in recent memory, below are 5 legendary WWE Superstars who have attempted to cross over into the mainstream via musical contributions.

#1: Jerry "The King" Lawler

Even if Jerry "The King" Lawler was never WWE Champion, thanks to his feud with comedian Andy Kaufman and his long-term championship reigns in Memphis, few wrestlers have achieved the mainstream exposure that Lawler has. In turn, it may not be surprising that Lawler attempted to achieve fame within the musical world.

Lawler's first album is named Jerry Lawler Sings. It featured 10 songs, many of which covers, including songs by The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Dr Hook, and Buck Owens. So would a second album, as credited to Jerry Lawler And The Nunnery Brothers Band. Lawler's musical efforts also included a "Ghostbusters" parody, angled at Jimmy Hart, called "Wimpbusters."

While working for the WWE, Lawler also had the distinction of recording a single known as "Puppies," paying homage to what he often called out to female talent during WWE broadcasts. Lawler has not recorded any new music in decades, but he continues to work for WWE as a broadcaster on special events, in addition to wrestling regularly at independent events. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2007.

