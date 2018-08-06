Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Superstars who have released music albums

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
415   //    06 Aug 2018, 12:08 IST

Premiere Of HBO's 'Andre The Giant' - Red Carpet
Hulk Hogan at the red carpet of the premiere Of HBO's "Andre The Giant" documentary

As seasoned live performers, there is no doubting that professional wrestlers are multi-talented individuals. Beyond being able to pull off stunts in front of a crowd, the majority of wrestlers are able to deliver spoken word performances.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Keeping the concept that wrestlers are actors -- albeit of varying levels of talent and prior amounts of experience before stepping in a ring -- it may not be surprising that many wrestlers have also had musical aspirations. After all, a wrestling ring is a form of a stage, given that an in-ring performer is standing on an elevated surface under bright lights.

More wrestlers than you may realize have attempted to record an album. Granted not all of these albums proved to be commercially successful, but thanks to the archival nature of the Internet, these recordings continue to live on long after the original vinyl, cassette and/or compact disc releases have gone out of print.

While current WWE fans may easily recall that Chris Jericho -- with the band Fozzy -- and Elias have both released studio albums in recent memory, below are 5 legendary WWE Superstars who have attempted to cross over into the mainstream via musical contributions.

#1: Jerry "The King" Lawler

Even if Jerry "The King" Lawler was never WWE Champion, thanks to his feud with comedian Andy Kaufman and his long-term championship reigns in Memphis, few wrestlers have achieved the mainstream exposure that Lawler has. In turn, it may not be surprising that Lawler attempted to achieve fame within the musical world.

Lawler's first album is named Jerry Lawler Sings. It featured 10 songs, many of which covers, including songs by The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Dr Hook, and Buck Owens. So would a second album, as credited to Jerry Lawler And The Nunnery Brothers Band. Lawler's musical efforts also included a "Ghostbusters" parody, angled at Jimmy Hart, called "Wimpbusters."

While working for the WWE, Lawler also had the distinction of recording a single known as "Puppies," paying homage to what he often called out to female talent during WWE broadcasts. Lawler has not recorded any new music in decades, but he continues to work for WWE as a broadcaster on special events, in addition to wrestling regularly at independent events. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2007.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Mega Powers nWo Lita Hulk Hogan
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
Top 5 tag team breakups of all time in WWE
RELATED STORY
6 of the longest storylines in WWE history
RELATED STORY
A Look Back on the First SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Triple H is good friends with in real life
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss voices support for Hulk Hogan,...
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Could Change Professional Wrestling Over...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan close to reaching new deal with WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Real-life feuds between WWE Superstars that you might...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE dream matches that you didn't know happened
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: nWo reunion in the works for WWE?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us