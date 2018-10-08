5 WWE Superstars who look good in a suit

Winning titles and looking good doing it

Being a WWE Superstar is one of the most physically demanding jobs on the planet because it requires your body to be in the best possible shape at every moment. The good thing about being in such good shape is that clothes always look amazing on you. During WWE Super Show-Down, the wrestlers made sure to always be well dressed because they are representing the biggest wrestling company in the world.

For a Superstar to be the face of the WWE, they need to not only be good in the ring but also look good while representing the company. The WWE Universe is already used to seeing several stars like Triple H and Seth Rollins in suits but they rarely ever get to see the rest of the roster in a suit.

In this article, we take a look at five superstars who are the future of the WWE not only because of their in-ring ability and charisma but also how well they pull off their suits.

Honourable mentions

The WWE fashion champion

This section is dedicated to Jinder Mahal who was the first Indian WWE Champion. Although several wrestling fans complained that Jinder was nothing more than a Rupee trap, in many people's opinions he is one of the most underrated Superstars in the WWE. Jinder has one of the best physiques in the company which is a testament to his hard work and dedication. Although his promos do need a bit of work, his fashion sense is spot on. Jinder will be remembered for being a trailblazer in the WWE and their biggest fashion icon.

Rocking it Indian Style

#5 Finn Balor

The Best Dressed Demon

The Demon Prince, Finn Balor, is one of the greatest talents in the history of the WWE. Aside from his in-ring ability, Finn has one of the most beautiful smiles in the company which has helped endear him to millions of fans all around the world. If Finn won the Universal Title as fans have been clamouring for, he would be one of the best Superstars to represent the company.

