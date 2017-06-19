5 WWE superstars who made moustaches cool again

Facial appearances can set a wrestler apart from the rest of the locker room.

Facial hair and professional wrestling go hand in hand, which is an odd sentence to write without any context. It’s odd, but the direction of a superstar and their character’s alignment can completely change depending on something as simple as whether or not they have facial hair. It sounds ridiculous, but it’s true.

Take something as simple as a moustache, for example. To some, it’s just an irritation above their upper lip, but to others, it can set them apart from a string of other superstars who have the exact same look.

Both past and present superstars have been utilising moustaches in order to try and get themselves over, with some even basing their entire gimmick around it. The degree of success varies greatly, as you can imagine, but the important thing to focus on is that these guys are giving themselves a chance to thrive, whereas others are happy to fade into the background.

So with all of that being said, here are five WWE superstars who made moustaches cool again.

#1 Tyler Bate

At the age of 20, Tyler Bate already seems to have achieved a lot! The youngster seems to have grasped the concept of the wrestling business quicker than most, and it’s something that truly does defy logic when you examine his meteoric rise to the top.

Prior to growing out his beard, the main focus of Tyler’s appearance was his moustache, and there’s no way on this earth that it didn’t set him apart. As one-half of Moustache Mountain it was a trait that people instantly gravitated towards, and because of that, he was able to use it in his gimmick on his way to becoming the first ever UK Champion.