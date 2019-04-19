5 WWE Superstars who may be released in 2019

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.91K // 19 Apr 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A desire to return to the UFC, backstage issues and an expensive contract could lead to WWE and Lesnar parting ways in 2019.

We all know that WWE is the biggest name in pro-wrestling today. With the biggest wallet, the company is able to hire the very best talent in wrestling today, including beloved stars like Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

But the truth of the matter, is that WWE are a business, and much like any other business, intend to make money.

One way the Sports Entertainment juggernaut does this, is by cutting costs, whether that be by reducing the use of pyro, smaller events being shown on the Network, or releasing Superstars.

Sometimes, the company just won't have anything for you, and based on the year these Superstars have had so far, they may be given the pink slip in 2019.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who may be released by the company at some point this year.

#5 Alicia Fox

Fox is one of WWE's longest tenuring female wrestlers, but only has one brief title reign to her name.

As a former Divas Champion, Alicia Fox is right up there with Natalya, Mickie James and the Bella Twins when it comes to her tenure with the WWE. But it wouldn’t surprise me if many fans had forgotten her time with the title, as she has been so rarely used in recent years.

If pushed right, the former Divas Champion could be a credible threat on RAW or SmackDown Live, and at this stage of her career, even a few matches in NXT could do a world of good in re-establishing her brand.

She’s by no means the least skilled woman in the company, but is far behind the younger stars, and is there seemingly, to put them over. Expect the chop in 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT