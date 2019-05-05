×
5 WWE Superstars Who Missed Out On The Men's MITB Match

Nitish Bhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    05 May 2019, 10:39 IST

Cesaro would have been a good addition to the MITB Ladder match
The Money In The Bank pay-per-view is less than three weeks away and some top matches have been announced already.

The list includes the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank ladder matches that will see top Superstars battle it out to secure a year-long contract that can be cashed in at any time, any place for either the WWE or Universal Championship.

A lot of deserving Superstars have been named for both the ladder matches from RAW and SmackDown Live, though some of the top names have been left out.

Some of these talents deserved to be in the match, though the WWE decided to quite conveniently ignore them.

Here are five men's competitors who were deserving and could have made an impact, but missed out in the ladder match from this year's event.

#5 Rey Mysterio

Mysterio could have been an option for this match
Any ladder match needs as many high flyers as possible, to add some high risk manoeuvres that attract the attention of the audiences.

When the Superstar is one of the greatest high-flyers in the WWE, not many would argue against having him in this main-match. Despite that, the writers and management have chosen Ricochet over the former World Champ.

Rey Mysterio Jr. made his return to the company to be part of such big matches that could really give this "legend", more unforgettable moments.

However, it seems that he has landed in the mid-card of WWE for now, but could possibly wrestle for the US title and that might be the silver lining after all.

With that being said, he would still be disappointed on being left out of this match that totally suits his style of wrestling and could have really produced something special.

He seems to have diverted his focus on promoting his son Dominic and picked up a win over Samoa Joe on this week's RAW. So it seems that there might be a Wrestlemania rematch in the making, but does the WWE Universe really want to see such a match? Only time will tell.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The Miz Rey Mysterio Leisure Reading
