5 WWE superstars who most need the Money in the Bank briefcase

Who deserves to get the opportunity of a lifetime on Sunday?

David C CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 23:00 IST

WWE has the chance to right the wrongs of a poor post-WrestleMania season this Sunday when it heads to Rosemont's Allstate Arena for the ninth annual Money in the Bank.

In addition to a potential fight of the year candidate in the shape of AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing bout, the event will also host two eight-person ladder matches, the winner of which will earn themselves a guaranteed shot at a championship belt of their choosing at any time they see fit.

In years past, there have only been eight potential briefcase holders going into MITB. This year, however, it's much more exciting. In addition to the traditional men's match, we are also getting just the second-ever (and first inter-brand) female version. Throw in the fact that any one of the three New Day members could take SmackDown's final spot, and there are some 19 Superstars whose careers could be transformed this weekend.

Conventional wisdom tells us to rule out the running mid-carders like Bobby Roode and Rusev and recent main roster recruits like Ember Moon - but last year's event has taught us to expect the unexpected. In June 2017, it was Baron Corbin and Carmella who emerged with the briefcases, the latter going on to capture her first Women's Championship 10 months later.

With that in mind, here are the five wrestlers who most need the victory on Sunday.

#5 - Sasha Banks

The Boss needs to be revived

Monday Night Raw's Sasha Banks has fallen off the radar over recent months, largely owing to the unfortunate fact that she shares a brand with WWE's new super-woman, Ronda Rousey.

However, her ability in the ring has not been diminished. She's still one of the most accomplished workers - male or female - on the company's roster, and having fought one of the all-time great female feuds opposite Charlotte back in 2016, she obviously has the credentials to compete at the top of the card every month.

At Money in the Bank, you imagine that WWE plan for the aforementioned Rousey to capture the title in her match with Nia Jax. After this, she'll need a heel opponent to go up against, and Banks - who has been flirting with a move to the bad side for a little while now - is an ideal option if they're looking for a long-term summer feud.