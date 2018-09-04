5 WWE Superstars Who Need To Turn Heel ASAP

When a wrestler starts to get a bit stale, there are few things that work better than a swift, shocking heel turn.

Case in point: Hulk Hogan. By 1996, Hogan had accomplished everything possible in his career. He had already been ordained as the biggest WWE star of all time and had achieved the same success in WCW.

Fearing becoming stale, Hogan turned heel at the 1996 Bash at the Beach pay per view, teaming with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, forming the nWo. The group redefined what it meant to be a villain, and the impact the group left in professional wrestling is still being felt today.

So from Hogan at Bash at the Beach to CM Punk GTSing the Rock at RAW 1,000, and more recently, Seth Rollins turning on the Sheild, four years ago, a good heel turn can really bring new life to a character, and in some circumstances, can be the defining moment of a wrestler's career.

And now, in 2018, things are no different. But despite this, the WWE is seemingly more hesitant to pull the trigger on turning certain superstars to the dark side.

Here are 5 superstars who could do much better, if they turned their back on the fans, and joined the dark side...

#5 Bobby Roode

Roode debuts on RAW, as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up.

In NXT, Roode quickly captured the NXT Championship, ripping the title from current US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite his villainous actions and cocky demeanour, his Glorious theme song won the hearts of fans around the world.

Debuting on the main roster, Roode was welcomed by fans and captured the US Championship earlier this year. He quickly lost the title and found his way to RAW, where he has floundered.

It seems on a 3-hour show, there's still not enough room for Roode, who despite his theme, is now just a nice man who wrestles. A menacing heel turn and return to his better-than-you roots could see a revitalization in the former-Impact star.

