Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Superstars Who Need To Turn Heel ASAP

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    04 Sep 2018, 13:15 IST

Enter caption

When a wrestler starts to get a bit stale, there are few things that work better than a swift, shocking heel turn.

Case in point: Hulk Hogan. By 1996, Hogan had accomplished everything possible in his career. He had already been ordained as the biggest WWE star of all time and had achieved the same success in WCW.

Fearing becoming stale, Hogan turned heel at the 1996 Bash at the Beach pay per view, teaming with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, forming the nWo. The group redefined what it meant to be a villain, and the impact the group left in professional wrestling is still being felt today.

So from Hogan at Bash at the Beach to CM Punk GTSing the Rock at RAW 1,000, and more recently, Seth Rollins turning on the Sheild, four years ago, a good heel turn can really bring new life to a character, and in some circumstances, can be the defining moment of a wrestler's career.

And now, in 2018, things are no different. But despite this, the WWE is seemingly more hesitant to pull the trigger on turning certain superstars to the dark side.

Here are 5 superstars who could do much better, if they turned their back on the fans, and joined the dark side...

#5 Bobby Roode

Ro
Roode debuts on RAW, as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up.

In NXT, Roode quickly captured the NXT Championship, ripping the title from current US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite his villainous actions and cocky demeanour, his Glorious theme song won the hearts of fans around the world.

Debuting on the main roster, Roode was welcomed by fans and captured the US Championship earlier this year. He quickly lost the title and found his way to RAW, where he has floundered.

It seems on a 3-hour show, there's still not enough room for Roode, who despite his theme, is now just a nice man who wrestles. A menacing heel turn and return to his better-than-you roots could see a revitalization in the former-Impact star.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Shield Roman Reigns Sasha Banks
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
5 WWE Raw Superstars who must turn heel to rejuvenate...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why Roman Reigns must never turn heel
RELATED STORY
5 Teams/Superstars Who Urgently Need to Switch Brands
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which WWE can make WrestleMania 35 unforgettable
RELATED STORY
Why is a temporary heel turn good for Braun Strowman and...
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018...
RELATED STORY
5 Epic Dream Feuds WWE Should Book For The Shield
RELATED STORY
7 huge missed opportunities to turn Roman Reigns heel 
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds for Seth Rollins as the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us