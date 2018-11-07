5 WWE Superstars who should challenge Becky Lynch

To be The Man, you gotta beat The Man!

Becky Lynch is the hottest thing in the WWE right now. She is the most effective women's performer in the company, and has proven herself time and time again since turning heel at SummerSlam.

Her work has garnered a lot of fan appreciation, and is also received well by WWE officials. She is cutting the best promos on SmackDown Live, and also continuing it on different platforms, including social media.

She recently got into a fight with Seth Rollins on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, along with other superstars, and while some of us may like it, some others may think that she is taking her character a bit too far.

Whether the aforementioned statement is true or not is debatable, but the fact remains that she is fully committed to her character.

Such a powerful heel character with an amazing connection with fans, despite being a heel, calls for some amazing feuds. These 5 superstars could feud with her, and elevate the SmackDown Women's Championship in the process.

#5 Mercedes Martinez

The next big thing!

Mercedes Martinez is a decorated superstar, and has performed in promotions all around the world before she made her way to the Mae Young Classic tournament. Her work was loved on the show, and if her move to NXT is any indication, she may be moving from the yellow brand to a main roster show.

If that happens anytime soon, she should be moved to the blue brand where she could elevate herself to the title scene.

This would start a series of fiery promos from two great performers, and would give fans a chance to enjoy something amazing. This feud has potential, and if the company does this, it would be 'best for business'.

