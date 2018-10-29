5 WWE Superstars who deserve a push

What's next for Tye Dillinger?

Every WWE Superstar is very talented and properly used, but there are Superstars who are talented but not used properly.

WWE hves the best talent (in wrestling), of this generation. Some are perfectly used while others fail to make a mark.

There are more cases these days when WWE NXT Superstars are used quite less on the main roster. WWE superstars make name for themselves in NXT, but fail to keep that name in main roster.

So let's take a look at five such Superstars.

#5 Tye Dillinger

Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger

He is not new in this case of not getting pushed instead of having talent. After being drafted to SmackDown live in 2017, he has done nothing on the main roster.

He made his debut in WWE NXT in 2013. After losing his first few matches, he gradually learned and started giving good matches in NXT. He was very famous in NXT. The crowd welcomed him with a huge pop..

On the main roster he had few matches against the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan but he never got a push which may lead him to championship matches. Dillinger never won any championships but the WWE universe thinks he deserves more. He has been a Champion on the indie circuit.

He has had matches when he was in NXT. His "Perfect 10" chants are pretty popular. He made his debut on the main roster as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble 2017 but was eliminated by Braun Strowman. He has the potential of being atleast a mid-card champion.

He needs something new and refreshing in his character so that he can chase to win championships. If WWE pushes him to win mid-card championship then he can prove that he has that champion calibre.

