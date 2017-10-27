5 WWE Superstars who should go on an undefeated streak

These Superstars all deserve to never get beat.

27 Oct 2017

The Undertaker's Wrestlemania undefeated streak was legendary

The undefeated streak is one of the greatest tools in wrestling to build someone up as a star. Making a Superstar look unstoppable not only helps elevate them to the top of the company but it also makes whoever does eventually beat them look like a massive deal.

An undefeated streak statistic helps build intrigue and excitement for feuds with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Over the last decade, Undertaker's matches became star attractions at Wrestlemania because his undefeated 'Mania streak was on the line, with people wanting to see if maybe this year was the year 'Taker would lose.

With that in mind, we list the five current WWE Superstars that think would benefit from going on an undefeated streak.

#5 Asuka

Asuka's undefeated streak should not end anytime soon

I'll admit that this one is a bit of a cop-out because the recently called-up Asuka is technically already on a 510-day undefeated streak, as she was unbeaten during her NXT Women's Championship run.

However, "The Empress of Tomorrow" has only been on the main roster for two weeks and is currently 2-0, having beaten Emma at TLC 2017 and again on the following Monday Night Raw, meaning that we're still early days into her main roster run.

I see absolutely no reason why the WWE would need to deviate from the norm with Asuka and have her lose a match anytime soon, even by disqualification or count-out. If they want her to be as big of a star as she clearly can be, they need to keep her undefeated streak going for as long as they possibly can.