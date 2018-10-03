5 WWE Superstars who should replace Roman Reigns as the top guy

Roman Reigns will never succeed as the top guy!

Who's going to be WWE's next top guy?

While one would think that WWE won't have to make that decision for quite a while, they might be forced to if they can't succeed in getting Roman Reigns over as the top guy. Unfortunately for the company, nothing they have done so far has worked, and that's after The Shield reunion, the Hell in a Cell match, and a win against Brock Lesnar.

In all honesty, nothing seems to be doing the trick with Roman Reigns, and while WWE could always just continue to take blind stabs at it, that is going to be harder to do when there are stars that are better fits than him.

Beyond that, WWE is also in the midst of some of their worst ratings ever, which seems to also point to WWE being forced to make this change sooner rather than later.

With that being said, and a plethora of available superstars waiting to take his place, who ultimately deserves the spot? Furthermore, who will do the most with the spot and take the WWE to new heights? While its impossible to predict the future, and absolutely anything can happen, here are 5 superstars that seem most deserving of this role.

#5 Braun Strowman

Lets face it, Braun Strowman should have been the top guy from the beginning

The Monster Among Men is that rare kind of athlete. Not only does he have a very unique personality, he is also extremely agile for his size, and exhibits the kind of power that can take a person far in WWE. In fact, in a lot of ways, Strowman is the total package for WWE, which is why the move to turn him heel after SummerSlam was all the more troubling to see.

Think about it! Braun Strowman was the biggest babyface on Monday Night Raw for a while, and only got himself more over with the crowd during his matches with Kevin Owens. He is excellent on the microphone in a way that a lot of big stars aren't, and he does some very unique things once he gets in the ring.

In the end, Strowman might have never be a John Cena type top guy, but he could definitely see the company through the next three to five years. Of course WWE probably wants someone with a little more mileage than that, but he is at least a quick fix until WWE can deem someone else the top guy.

