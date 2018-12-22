5 WWE Superstars who should switch brands in 2019

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.17K // 22 Dec 2018, 09:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch deserves to be in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey

This past week on Monday Night RAW, the McMahon finally opened the show and promised about a fresh start and a new direction. They promised new faces and fresh match-ups in the coming months. While the McMahons seemed to have worked the fans, given the formulaic and repetitive matches that followed their announcement, the company seems to be heading in a new direction.

This was made evidently clear when Paige was dropped as the General Manager of SmackDown Live and multiple storylines reportedly being dropped including a Shane McMahon heel turn. When the company announced that Vince McMahon would be appearing on RAW, the underlying theme was that the WWE Chairman would be shaking things up on the res brands and people assumed that there will be some sort of mini superstar shake-up or something to that effect.

But, that sadly didn't happen. Triple H announced new faces and fresh match-ups on both the brands. For all the talking that the McMahons did on RAW, the so-called 'change' would be more effective if a brand switch is done prior to WrestleMania. These are some talented superstars who have no exciting match-ups left in the respective brands or have been put in storylines that necessitates a brand switch. Here are 5 Superstars who should switch brands in 2019:

#5 Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy has one of the biggest success stories in 2018

If one year ago, Someone would've told me that Buddy Murphy would become a major player in the company, carrying an entire division on his shoulders and becoming the face of that division, I would've laughed him off. But, only has Murphy become the face of 205 Live, he has tremendous progress as an in-ring performer. The Australian was slowly becoming an afterthought in NXT and wasn't exactly doing anything substantial or noteworthy on the yellow brand. Not only he has turned it around for himself, but he has also made 205 Live one of the best pure wrestling show on the WWE Network. Although the ratings should suggest otherwise, 205 Live has been one of the biggest surprises of 2019, dishing out an array of excellent matches throughout the year and Murphy has been a major player in the brand and helped 205 Live grow by leaps and bound, ever since arriving on the brand.

The reigning Cruiserweight Champion has become the very definition of how long hard work and determination can take you places. He has come out of the shadow of his popular fiancee Alexa Bliss and has proven to be one of the biggest dark horses of the WWE in 2018. Murphy won the Cruiserweight title from Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show Down in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia and has defended the title successfully on multiple occasions, with the most recent one being against Cedric Alexander at TLC.

Murphy has accomplished everything there is to achieve in the cruiserweight division and its time for him to be a permanent fixture on wither on RAW or SmackDown. With the recent announcement of Mustafa Ali becoming a full-time member of SmackDown, Murphy should be next in line. The Melbourne-native has been one of the biggest success stories of 2018 and is more than deserving of a solid run on either RAW or SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement