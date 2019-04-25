×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstars who should've lost huge matches, but didn't

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
218   //    25 Apr 2019, 22:08 IST

Cena toppled the Eater of Worlds in a match many thought the 16-time World Champion didn't need to win.
Cena toppled the Eater of Worlds in a match many thought the 16-time World Champion didn't need to win.

Like any competitive sport, the goal of professional wrestlers is to be the best.

Often, this is accomplished by winning matches, with names such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Bret Hart and John Cena all having huge victories in their very illustrious careers.

When a new Superstars joins the WWE, they will no doubt be hoping to win more than they lose, and put on a good show each and every week.

But sometimes, a Superstar will pick up a huge win even though all logic says they shouldn't have done so.

Whether it be due to ego, Creative control or just bad writing, there have been plenty of instances when the wrong star went 'over', severely damaging the reputation of their fallen opponent.

Here are five WWE Superstars who should've lost huge matches, but for whatever reason, didn't:

#5 Mysterio stops the ShowOff

Mysterio retained the Intercontinental title against The ShowOff in 2009
Mysterio retained the Intercontinental title against The ShowOff in 2009

When you think of huge egos in the world of WWE, Rey Mysterio doesn't exactly spring to mind.

But in 2009, Mysterio showed his influence over the product, at the expense of Dolph Ziggler.

Advertisement

After recapturing the Intercontinental Championship from Chris Jericho, the master of the 619 was asked to lose the title to a young Ziggler.

As he had been promised a longer reign, Mysterio refused, as such a quick loss would've hurt his credibility, as well as the title, which had become one of the highlights in 2009 thanks to Mysterio and Jericho.

Instead, Mysterio defeated the young ShowOff to retain the title at that year's Summerslam event, as Ziggler would have to wait until the summer of 2010 until he finally won his first of six Intercontinental Championship titles.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Rey Mysterio Triple H History of WWE
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars who refused to win huge matches 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who refused to lose huge matches
RELATED STORY
6 huge Superstars WWE lost to their competition 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who got seriously injured in ladder matches
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 4 superstars who made huge sacrifices for the company
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who never turned heel
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had their social media accounts hacked
RELATED STORY
5 times WWE Superstars became Honorary Members of Factions
RELATED STORY
10 WWE superstars with the most losses at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who were bullied before making it big in WWE 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us