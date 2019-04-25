5 WWE Superstars who should've lost huge matches, but didn't

Cena toppled the Eater of Worlds in a match many thought the 16-time World Champion didn't need to win.

Like any competitive sport, the goal of professional wrestlers is to be the best.

Often, this is accomplished by winning matches, with names such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Bret Hart and John Cena all having huge victories in their very illustrious careers.

When a new Superstars joins the WWE, they will no doubt be hoping to win more than they lose, and put on a good show each and every week.

But sometimes, a Superstar will pick up a huge win even though all logic says they shouldn't have done so.

Whether it be due to ego, Creative control or just bad writing, there have been plenty of instances when the wrong star went 'over', severely damaging the reputation of their fallen opponent.

Here are five WWE Superstars who should've lost huge matches, but for whatever reason, didn't:

#5 Mysterio stops the ShowOff

Mysterio retained the Intercontinental title against The ShowOff in 2009

When you think of huge egos in the world of WWE, Rey Mysterio doesn't exactly spring to mind.

But in 2009, Mysterio showed his influence over the product, at the expense of Dolph Ziggler.

After recapturing the Intercontinental Championship from Chris Jericho, the master of the 619 was asked to lose the title to a young Ziggler.

As he had been promised a longer reign, Mysterio refused, as such a quick loss would've hurt his credibility, as well as the title, which had become one of the highlights in 2009 thanks to Mysterio and Jericho.

Instead, Mysterio defeated the young ShowOff to retain the title at that year's Summerslam event, as Ziggler would have to wait until the summer of 2010 until he finally won his first of six Intercontinental Championship titles.

