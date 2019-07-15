5 WWE Superstars who should've won a World Championship but never did

Both Owen Hart and Cody Rhodes could have made great WWE or World Heavyweight Champions

It is the pursuit of every WWE Superstar to, one day, win gold in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, and there is no prize richer than the WWE Championship. Founded in 1963, the gold has only been matched by the World Heavyweight and Universal titles as the top prize in the company and has been held by a who's who of Superstars.

From Hulk Hogan to The Rock, John Cena to Jeff Hardy, the list of great Champions spans decades, though not everyone is so fortunate. Some Superstars seemed to have everything going their way, with a World title win practically guaranteed, only to have things come crashing down.

Here are five WWE Superstars who would have made great World Champions, but for one reason or another, never tasted the gold.

#5: The 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase

The Million Dollar Man tried various tactics to win the gold but never did.

In the Hulkamania era, there were few characters more recognisable than Ted DiBiase. Flanked by Virgil, the Million Dollar Man relished in belittling others with his wealth, though never won the WWE Championship.

That doesn't mean he didn't try, far from it in fact, but after failing to beat Hulk Hogan for the gold, DiBiase would use his wealth to screw the Hulkster out of the title at the 1988 Royal Rumble, before proceeding to buy the title from new champion Andre the Giant. However, this title purchase from the Million Dollar Man was quickly nullified and he failed to ever win the gold legitimately.

If there's a silver lining to DiBiase never winning the title, is that his shortcomings did lead the affluent Superstar to create his own belt, the Million Dollar Championship.

