5 WWE Superstars Who Shouldn't Main Event WrestleMania

Roman Reigns already has the distinction of being in an elite club to main event 4 WrestleManias in a row. Not even The Rock, John Cena or Stone Cold Steve Austin, for that matter, hold the achievement. Only Hulk Hogan holds a record higher than that.

However, with that being said, few have doubted that Roman Reigns is a superstar that's undeserving to main event WrestleMania. Yes, there have been superstars far more deserving of his spot on multiple occasions (Dean Ambrose in 2016, Braun Strowman in 2018). But despite this, Roman Reigns has been built up as a high-calibre superstar worthy of main eventing the Grandest Stage of them all.

Like it or not, he will main event a lot more, but not every superstar belongs to the elite club of WrestleMania main event-worthy talent. Over the years, we've seen many superstars undeserving of the spot too,

We look at five current WWE superstars who don't deserve to main-event on the grandest stage of them all.

#5 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy may be past his prime

This is perhaps the most unfortunate one on this list. Jeff Hardy, in his prime, was without a doubt a WrestleMania main event calibre superstar. Naturally, every superstar who walks into the business dreams of main eventing at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Unfortunately for Hardy, a lot of things have changed since his prime and he's no longer the same superstar he once was. While he's deservedly still a respected legend in the business, he's far past his prime and shouldn't be main eventing WrestleMania, as it would take a spot from a younger, more deserving superstar. (Though the same can be said about Roman Reigns' WrestleMania main event opponents, who have all been part-timers).

