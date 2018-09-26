5 WWE superstars who went into politics

Kane is just the latest superstar to enter politics.

Professional wrestling is one of the most physical careers in the world today. These few men and women travel across the world, risking their health and family life, to entertain us, the fans.

And the worrying thing is that in an instant, all that can be gone. A botched move, a nagging injury can all be factors that cause a wrestler to walk away from the squared circle.

Some wrestlers, however, have still wanted to try and serve others, with a few ven entering the political world.

Here are 5 superstars who entered politics.

#1 Rick Steiner

Best known for teaming with his brother Scott, Rick Steiner is an accomplished tag-team wrestler, holding the tag titles in WWE and WCW alongside his eccentric brother.

But Rick has also served in the Cherokee County School District, working as a member of the school board.

Whilst Steiner was originally disqualified for not using his real name of Rechsteiner, he later applied again, and was successful in getting the position.

