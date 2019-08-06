5 WWE Superstars who were involved in hit and run "accidents"

Roman Reigns was nearly crushed this week in a hit and run attack by a mysterious assailant.

The car is one of mankind's greatest inventions, allowing people from all walks of life to travel a great distance with relative ease. With that said though, the automobile can also prove to be a deadly weapon if the wrong person is behind the wheel, and that is certainly true when it comes to WWE history.

Over the years, there have been plenty of Superstars who have used a car or other form of an automobile to get the advantage over their fellow wrestler, and though many of those attacked would return, they were never quite the same after suffering such an ordeal.

Here are five WWE Superstars who were involved in hit and run 'accidents', and what really transpired.

#5. Jeff Hardy

Hardy's car accident was actually a deliberate attack by the Charismatic Enigma's brother Matt.

During late 2008 to early 2009, there was no act hotter in WWE, or wrestling as a whole, than Jeff Hardy. After years of wallowing in the mid-card where he had earned a legion of fans, Hardy's time finally came at Armageddon 2008, when he became WWE Champion.

His reign was far from easy though, as Hardy would face issues in and out of the ring, and during one late night, was involved in a deliberate hit and run, when he and his girlfriend Beth were run off the road. Instantly, fans speculated who would do this to the beloved champion, and Edge, who Hardy was set to defend his title against at the 2009 Royal Rumble, seemed the likely suspect.

Instead, the assailant would be revealed to be Matt Hardy, who turned on his brother at the Pay Per View, helping Edge (his old foe) win the title from the Charismatic Enigma.

