5 WWE Superstars who were so bad they became famous

Don't you just love jobbers?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle 10 Mar 2017

Poor old Ellsworth

Now before we get into this list, we'd just like to say that we aren't insinuating these Superstars were awful performers - quite the contrary. Their work was impressive on some level, however, there are just one or two aspects about them that people couldn't get on board with - at first. Eventually, they managed to get themselves over in a way that we never thought we'd see.

A lot of the men on this list qualify for the role of a jobber, which is one of the most underrated tools you can use in professional wrestling. Sure it's a tad humiliating to be defeated with such ease week in and week out, but at the very least you're serving a purpose in terms of trying to get another Superstar over.

That's the most positive way you can look at things and as fans, we should be admiring these guys for the grind that they put in throughout their many years in the business. Without Superstars like this, we may not have seen the rise of some of the most popular Superstars in the history of the business. That may sound overdramatic, but it's actually true.

So with that being said, here are five WWE Superstars who were so bad that they became famous.

#5 El Torito

El Torito was certainly an interesting character

This one isn't so much about El Torito himself being a bad wrestler, but instead about the gimmick that he was given. After all, he was a male bull. Yes, a male bull. It's something that you'd expect to see in the mid-90s era of the World Wrestling Federation, but instead, we were seeing it transpire in a time period where we were meant to have evolved from silly jokes like that.

It wasn't too much of an issue and it was actually quite amusing at times, which is what led to El Torito getting over with the crowd. An obvious helping hand in that was the WEE-LC match that he had with Hornswoggle, which showcased that just because they're small that doesn't mean they can't perform well in the ring. Damn it - we've talked ourselves into wanting to see a Midget Mud Wrestling federation.

Remember Goldberg? Well..