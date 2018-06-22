5 WWE Superstars who were supposed to be the face of the company but failed

These superstars could've had a more successful career.

Vince McMahon - WWE supremo

The ultimate goal of every aspiring professional wrestler in the world would be to get to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world; WWE. Some of them were fortunate enough to get to the WWE at a young age, while others didn't get their opportunity until they had proven themselves in the indies or other promotions.

While getting to the WWE alone takes all the aforementioned hard work and perseverance, the process of earning the trust of the WWE higher ups and proving they can be the top star of the company is an even tough task.

Some superstars gained the trust of the company and went on to be the biggest stars in the company's history. There are some who tried to get to that position but failed. How about we look at five such superstars?

#5 Mr. Kennedy

Kennedy is the only MITB winner to never cash it in.

Mr. Kennedy had the charisma, in-ring ability, and the mic skills to be a big star in the WWE. However, his attitude backstage played spoilsport on his WWE career.

WWE packaged him as the perfect heel with a cocky attitude and as one who always had a chip on his shoulder. His entrance was among one of the best heel entrances in the history of the company, and he drew natural heat from the crowd, something which today's heels are struggling to do.

He was on the receiving end of a big push when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23. That was supposed to be Kennedy's ticket to the top, but he screwed up big time.

He took the success to his head and adapted his on-screen character in real life. He purportedly rubbed the locker room leaders, John Cena and Randy Orton the wrong way and made adversaries out of them.

Though that didn't stop him from receiving his push, it was Orton's complaints of Kennedy's heedless in-ring work and John Cena's agreement with Orton which cost Kennedy in what would have been a successful WWE career.