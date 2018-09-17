5 WWE Superstars who will be welcomed by Independent promotions if they decide to leave WWE

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 415 // 17 Sep 2018, 06:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bobby Roode is a former NXT Champion

The bright lights of the WWE aren't for everyone. While some reach the pinnacle of the business in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, others are simply left behind. These Superstars are overlooked and poorly booked that slowly even the fans start losing interest in their character and they become an afterthought.

This doesn't necessarily mean that these Superstars aren't talented, in fact, some of them are perhaps more talented than the company's top dogs but Vince McMahon & Co. have never tried putting their money on these Superstars.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But we are of opinion that once these Superstars leave the WWE, they will be lapped up by other wrestling promotions who wouldn't miss a chance to acquire the services of these Superstars and we are cent percent sure that they will prove to be a huge assets to these promotions, if they decide to part ways with the WWE. These Superstars will be doing themselves, their careers and the fans a huge favor by moving out of the WWE as their future in the company doesn't seem to be very promising.

So without any further ado, here are 5 WWE Superstar who would be lapped up by independent promotions if they decide to leave the WWE :

#5 Cesaro

The 'Swiss' Superman Cesaro

Cesaro is one of the most underrated superstars on the WWE's main roster. Despite being one of the best in-ring performers in the company, the Swiss Cyborg has been overlooked by the WWE management who fail to recognize the gem of a talent that he is.

After being the staple of Indy circuit for almost a decade winning championship all around the globe, one hoped that the man formerly known as Claudio Castagnoli would be slotted as a main event talent once he jumped to the WWE. But sadly, that has happened at all and Cesaro has been a mid-carder at best and has been under pushed during his almost 8-year run in the company. His tag team with Sheamus seems to have run its course and the duo is not expected to win some gold anytime soon.

If the Swiss Superstar decides to part ways with the WWE, it will be huge news for promotions all around the world who would make a beeline to sign him. Given how incredibly skilled and talented the man is, moving away from the WWE is the best Carrer decision for him at this point in time as his WWE future doesn't seem very bright.

1 / 5 NEXT