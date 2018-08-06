5 WWE superstars who will become champion on their brand

Roman Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar once again at SummerSlam

Throughout 2018 WWE television has been excitingly dramatic, and there have been some rather epic moments.

While certain champions lost their gold, others went on to ascend to the top of the WWE pecking order.

At Wrestlemania 34, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles squared off in a dream match. Whereas, at the Greatest Royal Rumble Braun Strowman outlasted 49 opponents in the Rumble match.

SummerSlam is approaching and is mere weeks away. At present, Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Moreover, AJ Styles will face Samoa Joe. However, there are multiple championship opportunities arranged for SummerSlam. Therefore, setting up the remainder of 2018. Who will become champion?

#5 Braun Strowman (RAW)

Braun Strowman won the Money In The Bank contract earlier this year. Since then he has continued to dominate--however, mostly against Kevin Owens.

Strowman has all the credentials to be champion. Moreover, he fits the image the WWE Universe typically seeks.

At Extreme Rules, Owens sought revenge against Strowman for humiliating him, see video above. During their Steel Cage match Owens technically won, albeit via Strowman choke-slamming him off the cage to the outside.

In the following weeks, Owens managed to force Angle into arranging a match. At SummerSlam, the duo shall face-off, and the winner becomes Mr. Money In The Bank.

The outcome of this match changes the Universal Championship picture. However, regardless of Strowman's success or failure at SummerSlam, he will be champion very soon.

In the ring, Strowman has an incredibly powerful move-set. Besides, his character is growing every week. Therefore, it is evident he has championship potential.

