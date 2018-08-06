Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE superstars who will become champion on their brand

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
964   //    06 Aug 2018, 22:53 IST

Roman Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar once again at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar once again at SummerSlam

Throughout 2018 WWE television has been excitingly dramatic, and there have been some rather epic moments.

While certain champions lost their gold, others went on to ascend to the top of the WWE pecking order.

At Wrestlemania 34, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles squared off in a dream match. Whereas, at the Greatest Royal Rumble Braun Strowman outlasted 49 opponents in the Rumble match.

SummerSlam is approaching and is mere weeks away. At present, Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Moreover, AJ Styles will face Samoa Joe. However, there are multiple championship opportunities arranged for SummerSlam. Therefore, setting up the remainder of 2018. Who will become champion?

#5 Braun Strowman (RAW)

Braun Strowman won the Money In The Bank contract earlier this year. Since then he has continued to dominate--however, mostly against Kevin Owens.

Strowman has all the credentials to be champion. Moreover, he fits the image the WWE Universe typically seeks.

At Extreme Rules, Owens sought revenge against Strowman for humiliating him, see video above. During their Steel Cage match Owens technically won, albeit via Strowman choke-slamming him off the cage to the outside.

In the following weeks, Owens managed to force Angle into arranging a match. At SummerSlam, the duo shall face-off, and the winner becomes Mr. Money In The Bank.

The outcome of this match changes the Universal Championship picture. However, regardless of Strowman's success or failure at SummerSlam, he will be champion very soon.

In the ring, Strowman has an incredibly powerful move-set. Besides, his character is growing every week. Therefore, it is evident he has championship potential. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Samoa Joe Adam Cole
Brad Phillips
ANALYST
5 Superstars who deserve better booking after Summerslam
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Ronda Rousey Winning The Raw Women's Title Will...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who have been overlooked by the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars with most losses at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
7 of the tallest superstars in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who probably won't renew their contracts...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible outcomes for Lesnar Vs. Reigns at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That WWE Could Book in August
RELATED STORY
5 Ways That Brock Lesnar Made Fans Cheer For Roman Reigns...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us