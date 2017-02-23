5 WWE Superstars who would be better off in the indies

There's no shame in today's independent wrestling scene!

J. Carpenter

Sometimes you just feel like the social outcast.

Professional wrestling is a deceptive industry. From an outsider’s perspective, the life of a WWE Superstar is one of fame, fortune, and bright lights. However, life as a WWE Superstar is completely opposite of those luxurious notions.

There is an extreme amount of pressure on all WWE Superstars right now. Never before has the talent pool been so deep with quality Superstars, each one hungry for Championship gold. Once you get beyond all of the supreme talent on the main rosters, then you have the men and women of NXT to contend with.

Simply put, if you are not at your optimal performance level, you may as well pack it up and head for the hills, because you will get run over.

Considering the number of incredibly gifted Superstars on WWE’s payroll, combined with the fact that storylines are limited, it’s obvious that there will be some Superstars who feel somewhat left out. Some of them may feel as if they have plenty of talent, but just aren't being afforded the opportunity to display their skills.

For those guys, there will likely come a point when they have to consider whether they are in the right place, at the right time. It might be a difficult pill to swallow, but for some, it may very well be time to trade the pride of calling themselves a WWE Superstar, in exchange for a smaller scale promotion, where they will be able to actually utilise the talent they have.

After all, the common line that is told to all outgoing talent is- “the door is always open for a potential return.” Independent wrestling is different compared to what it was 20 years ago.

These guys are no longer working for a 20 dollar bill and hot dogs, they actually make a great living travelling the rural roads, making the smaller towns. While they may not be selling out huge basketball arenas, these small towns are still coming out in droves, to support their local indie promotion.

More often than not, you are hearing about a lot of these promotions turning people away at the door, due to high ticket sales. These are the five WWE Superstars who are better off taking their talents to the independent scene.

#5 Jack Swagger

Swagger has the skills and credentials needed to draw big paychecks!

While he’s not involved in any sort of angle at the moment, Jack Swagger has plenty of raw talent to offer. Swagger signed with the WWE back in 2006, after impressing creative scouts during a tryout for Deep South Wrestling, which used to be affiliated with the WWE as a sort of farm system, so-to-speak.

Jack was a highly touted collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, where he earned All-American honours.

Swagger was someone who the WWE had a lot of confidence in early on. While in the developmental phase of his career, Swagger won the FCW Championship, which is equivalent of today’s NXT Championship.

Swagger had several highlights that he can certainly be proud of throughout his career. Soon after arriving on the main roster Swagger captured his first Championship, winning the ECW title.

As we know, Swagger also has a WWE World Heavyweight Championship under his belt as well. Not to mention he has also enjoyed his own “Wrestlemania Moment,” by winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Wrestlemania XXVI.

The independent wrestling lifestyle would be a drastic change for the All American-American. But, with his credentials, plus being a well-known WWE alumni, Swagger could draw a nice living, as well as enjoying more time at home, with his family.