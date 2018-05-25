Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 WWE superstars who would have been perfect European champions

    Would you like to see this title return?

    Harry Kettle
    FEATURED WRITER
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 20:54 IST
    2.75K

    What a beautiful title!

    The European Championship is a title which hasn’t been active for well over a decade now, and yet, fans still talk about it and wonder whether or not it’ll ever be revived.

    With several high profile Europeans having competed on the main roster in the last few years, WWE missed a few golden opportunities to bring back the belt as a temporary replacement for the United States Championship.

    Still, that doesn’t mean guys from the US can’t hold onto the title as we’ve seen before, although, for the sake of this list, we’ve exclusively picked people from the namesake continent. Four of them are still waging war on WWE Raw and SmackDown Live, whereas one individual, in particular, is a past superstar who we’d love to see return.

    With that being said, here are five WWE superstars who would have been perfect European champions.

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

    #1 Cesaro

    He deserves it

    The Swiss Superman Cesaro isn’t someone who is immune to championship gold in WWE, having held the United States & Tag Team titles on several occasions.

    However, the idea of him parading around with the European Championship is something that’s too good to pass up. When he initially came into the fold as the cocky heel and won the US title, he should’ve converted it to the European belt almost immediately.

    It would’ve put him on the map in a big way, and while it wouldn’t have guaranteed him rising up to the world title scene, it certainly would’ve given him more notability for casual fans.

    Now, it doesn’t feel like it would be quite as effective, mainly because he’s doing such great work as a tag team partner. Who knows, perhaps his eventual break-up with The Celtic Warrior will lead to a feud for the strap.

    WWE Raw The Bar Rusev Finn Balor
    Page 1 of 5 Next
