5 WWE Superstars whose names could be changed next 

A handful of WWE Superstars have recently undergone name changes when it comes to their characters. It has been reported that the company is making sweeping alterations when it comes to performers using the ring names used outside of the promotion.

There is also a common theme within the company that has seen a number of talents lose part of their name, for example, WWE has altered Austin Theory's name and presented him as simply just Theory.

The likes of Gunther (formerly known as Walter), Butch (formerly known as Pete Dunne) and Ludwig Kaiser (formerly known as Marcel Barthel) have also seen WWE alter their in-ring names so far this year.

With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars whose names could be changed next.

#5 Ridge Holland may be the victim of having his name shortened

Ridge Holland with Sheamus at WWE Day 1

Ridge Holland may be the next victim in WWE's pursuit of shortening some of their performers in-ring names. Ridge has used the persona since appearing on NXT in November 2019.

It would likely be the case the the company would remove his surname, so he would simply be known as Ridge moving forward, much like his current teammates Sheamus and Butch, who also have singular names.

#4 MACE's ring name could be altered

Zack-A-Tack #WheelerYuta4BreakoutStar @kaleodoeverthin



#WWE #SmackDown In case yall don’t know, this is what LA Knight’s main roster is gonna be: a manager for MACE In case yall don’t know, this is what LA Knight’s main roster is gonna be: a manager for MACE#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/F6a69A3od6

At the SmackDown tapings on April 15, MACE appeared in a dark match to defeat Erik. He also had NXT 2.0 talent LA Knight by his side, who appeared to be managing him.

The MACE name was given during his run with Retribution in 2020, so it is likely a new in-ring name will be required. It could essentially be that the former RAW commentator will revert to his previous Dio Maddin name.

#3 Commander Azeez may find his name being shortened

Commander Azeez with Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

With names being shortened and altered, Commander Azeez may also be on the list to have his in-ring persona changed with his ring name being reduced to just one name.

If this were to take place, it would likely be that the Commander element of his title would be removed and he would retain the Azeez part. It will also allow him to further his own character beyond its current position alongside Apollo Crews.

#2 T-Bar will likely see his name change in the near future

T-Bar is another former Retribution member who could be in line for a name change at some point in the future. Despite regularly appearing on Main Event, the former Dominik Dijakovic still has the stigma of the failed group attached to him.

A name change and a new direction would allow for him to become his own character, and potentially provide a new lease of life on the main roster.

#1 Tommaso Ciampa could see his name be changed on the WWE main roster

Tommaso Ciampa competing on RAW

Tommaso Ciampa said farewell to NXT at the Stand & Deliver event over WrestleMania weekend. He is now officially a part of the Monday Night RAW roster.

With recent reports stating that WWE is looking to alter any ring names that have been used outside of the company, Ciampa could sadly fall victim to an alteration. Rumors have suggested he will be a part of Edge's new stable, and it will likely open the door for that to come to fruition.

Which current Superstar's name do you think will change in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below!

