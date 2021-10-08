5 WWE Superstars who could win the Queen's Crown tournament

WWE has been hosting King of the Ring Tournaments for a long time now. This year, the company will host it's first-ever Queen's Crown tournament.

WWE has already revealed a few familiar faces during the promo of the tournament. More big names could be added to the mix to make it grander.

The first match of the tournament will take place between Liv Morgan and Carmella on WWE SmackDown. The finals are reported to be held at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia later this month.

There are a few superstars who could go on to win the inaugural tournament. A victory could help the women push their gimmicks with the crown.

With that being said, take a look at five women who could win WWE Queen's Crown at Crown Jewel.

#5. Charlotte Flair could win the first-ever WWE Queen's Crown

Charlotte Flair has proven her worth in the ring and on the mic over the years and is the RAW Women's Champion. Her entire WWE gimmick is based around calling herself The Queen.

Flair could turn out to be one of the participants of the upcoming tournament. She doesn't have a match for Crown Jewel for now, and it could allow her to compete in the Queen's Crown.

Many fans will oppose the idea of having a current champion compete in the tournament. However, Flair is already known as The Queen, and a victory in the competition could push her gimmick even more.

WWE has awarded her many championship reigns to increase the number of titles to her name. There is no reason why the creative team would not want to add another feather to her crown.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. https://t.co/Lx9RqCeIsm

Charlotte's win would allow WWE to crown a top superstar as the first winner to boost the tournament's value immediately.

