WATCH: WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Becky Lynch has worked as a flight attendant.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified May 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Almost every budding pro wrestler dreams of working with WWE one day. However, not everyone earns their tickets in the first go and has to keep up with other sources of income.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

Most of the current top superstars were once working ordinary jobs. From Roman Reigns to Becky Lynch, watch the video to learn more about what these stars were up to before finally entering the squared circle.

These WWE Superstars once worked ordinary jobs

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Becky Lynch
  • Mandy Rose
  • Kevin Owens
  • AJ Styles
  • Roman Reigns
Which of these superstars do you think took the biggest leap from their jobs to sports entertainment? Feel free to voice your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Angana Roy
