5 WWE Superstars who are yet to face heel Roman Reigns 

On 16th January 2022, Roman Reigns became the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history. The Tribal Chief has been the Champion for over 500+ days and doesn't seem to be losing the title any time soon.

During this memorable reign, he has encountered a variety of opponents. Reigns defeated veterans like Edge and John Cena alongside new faces like King Woods and Jey Uso.

The Head of the Table claims that he has taken down every major superstar on the roster, but that is not entirely true. Some prominent stars could become a credible threat to his title reign. Some Smackdown superstars are also waiting for a shot against the champion.

In this article, let's look at five WWE Superstars who are yet to face heel Roman Reigns.

#5. Randy Orton would love to face Roman Reigns.

Randy Orton was supposed to lock horns with the Tribal Chief at Survivor Series 2020. However, he lost his title to Drew McIntyre just before the pay-per-view. A section of the WWE Universe was disappointed with the title change, as they wanted The Viper to renew his rivalry with Reigns.

The Legend Killer is currently a part of the Red Brand. He could have his shot at the Universal Championship if he manages to win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match at the eponymous pay-per-view.

Edited by Angana Roy