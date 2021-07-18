5 WWE Superstars who are yet to be pinned in 2021

The ThunderDome era came to an end on Friday night when WWE were finally allowed to return to the road and present their product in front of a capacity crowd.

The ThunderDome has been a fantastic home for WWE over the past 16 months but the return to the road now signals a new era which is set to come with a lot of surprises.

The fact that WWE hasn't been able to present live events and travel over the past year has meant that their superstars have only been wrestling as part of their weekly TV shows. The lack of travel has meant that wrestlers have been part of fewer matches overall.

Since the turn of the year, there have been many fortunate superstars who have been able to retain quite the winning streak. Whilst some of these stars have either lost via disqualification or as part of tag team matches when someone else has been pinned, these five stars are all yet to be pinned in 2021.

#5. Current WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Omos

Omos didn't make his in-ring debut until WrestleMania, but he was able to capture the Tag Team Championships at his first attempt.

In recent weeks, AJ Styles and Omos have been part of several storylines on WWE TV where it's been noted that Omos is the monster of the team. Styles has been aligned with Omos as a way to help the newcomer adjust to life in WWE and it appears that the duo are already working well together.

WWE is obviously making a big deal about the fact that Omos is seven foot tall and it would take someone around his size to be able to take him down.

AJ Styles and Omos will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders this weekend at Money in the Bank and it's obvious who will come out on top. Unless Styles is the one who takes the pin for his team to lose the titles since Omos is yet to be pinned, it's unlikely that it will be done as part of his first title defense in a tag team match.

