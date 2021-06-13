5 WWE Superstars who are yet to win a match in 2021

This year is already almost halfway through and whilst much of the WWE calendar is already a blur, several superstars have had a shocking past six months.

While many stars are flying high in WWE as world champions like Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns, others have failed to pick up a single victory since the turn of the year.

Surprisingly, there are many well-known names on the list of superstars who are in perhaps what would be considered the worst run of their careers.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars from both the main roster and NXT who have failed to pick up a single victory in 2021.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay

Billie Kay is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, but following the IIconic split last year, Kay was moved over to SmackDown.

Kay has since attempted to unveil a new character on the blue brand and was even aligned with Carmella as part of this year's WrestleMania. The two women came up short on night one of the show as they battled for a chance to face the Women's Tag Team Champions the following night.

Kay and Carmella were a surprising addition to the match since the two women had hardly interacted on WWE TV. Many fans had pressed the company to make the former Women's Tag Team Champion one of the hosts of WrestleMania instead of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Just days after Kay's WrestleMania defeat, it was revealed that the Australian star had been released from her WWE contract alongside her IIconics tag team partner Peyton Royce. This meant that Kay was only contracted to WWE for four months of 2021 so she wasn't able to wrestle in many matches.

According to CageMatch.net, Kay wrestled two matches before her release on April 15th, those matches came back at WrestleMania and much earlier in the year as part of her storyline with The Riott Squad.

Kay was one of the most shocking releases for the company earlier this year despite the fact that Samoa Joe and Mickie James were also on the list of releases.

