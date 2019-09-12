5 WWE Superstars you didn't know have their own YouTube channels

Asuka's channel is new, but she already has over 40,000 subscribers.

The WWE is a huge brand of entertainment, amassing millions of fans tuning in every single week for their programming. But as technology has developed, so have the viewers, who now have more options than ever instead of the humble Television.

Some WWE Superstars have capitalized on this change, launching their own channels on Youtube to get closer to the fans. And though some channels, like UpUpDownDown, are well known, others are more obscure.

Here are five WWE Superstars you (probably) didn't know, have their own YouTube channels.

#5 Asuka

Not only an Empress and a Champion, Asuka recently became a YouTuber playing video games.

The most recent Superstar to set up their own channel on YouTube, SmackDown Live Superstar Asuka recently launched her own channel, which shows a new side to the Empress of Tomorrow. In the ring, Asuka has been nothing short of a dominant force since joining the WWE, having a record-setting reign as NXT Women's Champion, an impressive undefeated streak, a reign as SmackDown Women's Champion and the accolade of being the very first Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Outside the ring though, Asuka is an avid gamer and set up her own channel earlier this month, called KanaChan TV. The name is a reference to Asuka's pre-WWE name Kana, and so far, the channel has just two videos of the former Women's Champion, one where she plays Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo Switch, and another where she builds a gaming chair.

This isn't the first time Asuka has dabbled in gaming culture, as before joining WWE, the Japanese star wrote for Xbox Magazine Japan, and also did graphic design for the Nintendo DS. On Twitter, Asuka has shown off her ever-expanding video game collection, as it seems she'll have plenty of choices for future videos.

