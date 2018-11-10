5 WWE Superstars you didn't know married in 2018

There are a number of stars who tied the knot in 2018

Superstars of WWE are globally recognizable athletes, but they are also the only human which means that when they are not portraying a character on WWE TV, they have a family waiting for them. Whilst many stars manage to meet their soulmates whilst they are on the road with WWE, there are others who have been able to make their relationships work whilst being on the road for around 300 days a year.

It's not easy being a WWE superstar and many of the current wrestlers have spoken out about how much their personal lives have suffered because they are on the road so much and are unable to make time for their spouses. Despite this being a running trend throughout WWE, there are many stars who have been able to defy the odds and over the past 11 months, they have been able to make that long walk down the aisle.

#5 Ember Moon and Matthew Palmer

Ember Moon is now married to Matthew Palmer

Ember Moon and her long-time boyfriend Matthew Palmer tied the knot in Las Vegas last month following the Evolution pay-per-view. Moon and her fiance of three years married in a Game of Thrones style ceremony that many of the WWE Universe were in awe of.

The couple has been together for a number of years and has been dating since they worked together on the Independent Circuit, and Palmer went on to propose to Moon in the middle of the ring before she left the Indies to being working for WWE back in 2015.

The Independent star revealed in an interview earlier this year that it wasn't exactly love at first sight for the couple.

“Her definitive memory of us meeting was when we actually had to do a training drill together, and I dropkicked her in the face and then she hated me for a while. I thought she was gorgeous and awesome — and then I drop kicked her in the face. It was the drill, I had to do it.”

