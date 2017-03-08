5 WWE superstars you probably didn't know were close to the McMahons

08 Mar 2017

Vince and Stone Cold have an incredible bond

The McMahons are the most influential family in all of professional wrestling. You know, owning the WWE tends to give a family that sort of power. Ever since Vince managed to obliterate the competition that WCW provided in the Monday Night Wars of the 1990s, no other promotion has come close to challenging the WWE’s monopoly on the wrestling market.

What this does is make the proposition of befriending any member of the McMahon family an extremely attractive concept. Of course, getting close to the family is easier said than done these days when they are a successful bunch.

Most of the McMahon household’s closest friends come from the days when the then-WWF was still struggling. These men and women earned the gratitude of the McMahons and Vince and co. will forever consider them to be friends.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE superstars you probably didn't know were close to the McMahons:

#1 The Undertaker

Undertaker’s loyalty to Vince McMahon is unquestionable

Have you ever wondered why The Undertaker is given so much respect in the WWE? Sure, he’s been an amazing performer for over two decades but so have a lot of other superstars. No, what makes The Undertaker truly special is his undying loyalty to Vince McMahon and the company.

When stars were jumping ship to WCW left, right, and centre during the Monday Night Wars, the one man who could never be poached by WCW was The Deadman. He never once wavered in his commitment to Vince and the WWE. And, this loyalty is what McMahon values over everything else.

Vince gave Taker control over the entire locker room and also gave him an unprecedented level of creative control over his character. WWE Creative literally had to contact Taker to gain approval for any of their inputs. The entire locker room also had to first approach The Undertaker in case of any disputes and only if he couldn’t solve them would they be allowed to reach out to Vince McMahon.

Despite his persona on screen, away from the ring, there is no one else who has earned the respect of Vinnie Mac quite the way Mark Callaway has.