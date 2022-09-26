5 WWE tag teams who could defeat The Young Bucks

WWE's new era has seen multiple top wrestling stars touch down in Connecticut. Under the new Head of Creative Triple H, the likes of Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Dexter Lumis have all returned and established themselves as key players.

WWE is always looking to sign the best wrestlers in the world. When it comes to the very best in the business, there are few better than The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson constitute arguably the best tag team in the world, and also have singles competition credibility in spades.

With AEW being caught in a storm of controversy recently, reports emerged that the Bucks were looking to join the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. While that remains a pipe dream at the moment, one can never say never.

However, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world is a sea of sharks. Matt and Nick Jackson may be a top team, but that doesn't mean they will still be the best if they change their surroundings.

Today we look at five WWE tag teams who could realistically defeat The Young Bucks.

#5. On our list of WWE tag teams who could defeat The Young Bucks: Imperium

Imperium is a team that can realistically beat anyone on their day

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have plenty of experience competing together as a formidable tag team. Their style meshes well to form a well-oiled machine, something even a team like The Young Bucks may not be able to overcome.

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther is undefeated on the main roster, which makes him the main hurdle to overcome. Given The Ring General's expertise in the ring and the power advantage he has over The Bucks, a combination of him and Kaiser/Vinci could realistically hand the latter a big L.

#4. The Brawling Brutes

Brute force is the name of the game

The Brawling Brutes have only been on an upward trajectory since their formation. Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland have brute-forced their way into the upper echelons of the tag team division. Recently, Butch and Holland almost defeated The Usos for the tag team championship, and only lost due to interference.

Given how The Usos are the best team in WWE today, The Brawling Brutes coming close to defeating them has massively increased their stock. Their momentum may be too much for anyone to handle at the moment, including a top-tier team like The Young Bucks.

Sheamus and company love to beat up anyone in their way, and we are pretty sure Matt and Nick Jackson would probably suffer the same fate if they crossed them.

#3. The Street Profits

Dawkins and Ford would give the Jacksons a fight

The Street Profits are extremely hot fan-favorites at this moment in time. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have wowed audiences for months with their innovative offense and chemistry.

A match against The Young Bucks is sure to be fantastic and will have fans cheering from start to finish, but we are backing the former NXT superstars to get the job done.

The Bucks are the kind of team the Profits need to beat to firmly establish themselves at the very top of the tag team division. As such, the stakes will be high if the two teams lock horns.

The incentive may be enough for Dawkins and Ford to bring their A-game and beat Matt and Nick Jackson. Such a victory would generate WWE some bucks and subsequently some profit. Totally not sorry for that pun.

#2. The New Day

The New Day has been immense for years and remains the definitive benchmark for tag team wrestling in WWE. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E are nothing short of a winning machine together, much like The Young Bucks.

A match between the two brothers and any two members of New Day is sure to be an absolute scorcher. While some fans may think the pancake-throwing trio are a little too fun at times, they bring the intensity when it comes to competing in the ring.

Given their status as an elite team and their strength in numbers, we feel real confident in suggesting The Bucks could taste defeat in this matchup.

#1. RK-Bro

Before Randy Orton's unfortunate injury, RK-Bro was the hottest tag team in the world. Orton and Matt Riddle were thoroughly entertaining and winning tag titles for fun.

They are also two of the best singles wrestlers on the WWE roster today and would give The Young Bucks a good run for their money.

The Bucks, The Viper and The Original Bro have four different styles in the ring. This will make for a compelling matchup and one fans will appreciate from the get-go.

It will be a close contest, but Orton's devastating equalizer in the RKO to the airborne Matt and Nick Jackson may be enough for him and Riddle to take the W.

