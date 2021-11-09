5 forgettable tag teams in WWE history

WWE has long been criticized for its negligence in promoting tag team wrestling as an essential and integral part of its sports entertainment package. Despite the presence of excellent teams on today's WWE roster, the main event spots at major events are almost exclusively reserved for singles encounters.

To put things into perspective, WWE once allowed a child and Braun Strowman to win the tag team championships by defeating one of the most competent duos on the roster at the time.

Not every tag team in the history of WWE has been excellent and worthy of remembrance. For every Hardy Boyz, there were several flashes in the pan, some too dull or unremarkable to be recalled by the modern-day audience.

Some of these teams even went on to win the tag team championship on the main roster. Here is a list of five forgettable tag teams in WWE history.

#5 Former WWE Tag Team Champions Deuce 'n Domino (Deuce Shade and Dice Domino)

Deuce won a title in WWE, but he certainly did not accomplish as much as some other members of the Anoa'i Family. His championship glory came as part of Deuce 'n Domino, an unremarkable tag team that managed to win the titles from Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

Deuce Shade and Dice Domino were portrayed as characters lifted out of the 1950s greaser subculture, but they failed to create any connection with the spectators. They held the championship for nearly four months and had the honor of retaining the championship against Sgt Slaughter and Deuce's father Jimmy Snuka.

They suffered a fall down the card after their title run, split from their original manager and never managed to recover. Neither of the duo managed to last long in WWE after the split of the tag team.

