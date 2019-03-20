5 WWE Tag Teams/Stables That Should Never Disband

Tag Team wrestling is a lost art, and if the WWE is to truly revive it, these teams need to stay together and lead the charge.

Tag Team wrestling has never been one of WWE's strongest points of its programming, but right now, they have one of the most talented tag team rosters in history, and if they truly do begin to value the great art, we could be in for the greatest generation of tag teams in WWE history.

Unfortunately, as much as WWE doesn't like to push tag teams, they like to break them up as well, and while that's sometimes great (DX, The Shield etc.), it can also derail the careers of talented performers.

With that in mind, today we are going to look at tag team breakups, but we aren't looking to the past, we are looking at the current landscape of WWE's tag teams, and looking at 5 teams or groups that we want the WWE to never break up.

#5 War Raiders

War Raiders at NXT Takeover

The duo of Hanson and Raymond Rowe are quite new to the scene down in NXT, but they've already been a part of several classic bouts, recently winning the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takeover: Phoenix. On their own, both of these guys have great potential, but after competing in the final of ROH's Top Prospect Tournament back in 2014, they decided they'd be much better together.

Since that point, they've won titles in ROH, New Japan and now the WWE, and it looks like they could be one of this generation's best tag teams. They've got a unique look and have already built up a solid following in the WWE, and it's safe to say that the company would be wise to keep them together.

Sure, if they did break up, both men would likely prosper (Ray likely with the more potential of the two), but simply put, these guys are once in a generation talents together, and it needs to stay that way.

