4 WWE Teams That Have Teased a Split in 2025

WWE typically has one or two team breakups per year. The Bloodline did so over the last two years, with Solo Sikoa forming a version in his image. The original faction consisted of Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu.After some initial success, both Loa and Tonga suffered injuries, forcing JC Mateo to join the group. Fatu had an extremely tenuous relationship with Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, culminating with Sikoa bad-mouthing his former ally behind his back.Solo kicked The Samoan Werewolf out of the group and even took the US Title from his former follower. Outside of The Bloodline, the following four WWE teams have also teased breaking up this year.#4. Fatal Influence is on borrowed timeFallon Henley and Jacy Jayne wrestled on the independent scene before getting signed to NXT. While they had different paths early on, the duo formed Fatal Influence with Jazmyn Nyx to oppose the non-wrestlers coming into the industry.Things were fine for about a year, but for much of 2025, the members have been at odds with each other. Jacy Jayne acted as the leader even as Henley won the Women's North American Title.The group used false tension to defeat Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Title. Fatal Influence also helped Jacy win the TNA Knockouts Championship.However, she often blames Henley and Nyx for their failure to defeat potential challengers. She even made Nyx polish her title belts.#3. Legado Del Fantasma got lost in the shuffle on SmackDownSantos Escobar tried to keep Legado Del Fantasma together after several setbacks on SmackDown. Despite great showings against top teams like DIY, the Street Profits, and other duos, Angel and Berto couldn't capture gold.Andrade even tried to recruit Berto to his side, but Berto chose to stay loyal to Escobar and Legado. The trio has been a focal point of WWE's new acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA.Los Garza recently won the AAA Tag Team Titles and defended them before SummerSlam against Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown. All will be well as long as they hold titles.#2. The Street Profits have been together for over seven years View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Street Profits won tag team gold in 2025 for the first time in four years. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins fell short in several attempts over the last two years.The duo competed in two entertaining ladder matches right after WrestleMania and at SummerSlam. They fell short of reclaiming the WWE Tag Team Championship as the Wyatt Sicks retrieved the belts.After the two-night event, Ford posted a cryptic message on Instagram, pondering what's next for the duo. With such a talented tag division on SmackDown, it could be time for Dawkins and Ford to go their separate ways.#1. The Judgment Day is one of WWE's top factionsThe nature of the Judgment Day is cyclical. Stars are added while others are kicked out or replaced. Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest have all enjoyed time atop the group before being excommunicated.Liv Morgan's addition caused tension in the group, mainly with Finn Balor. Since Balor is the longest-tenured member, he feels like he's the de facto leader. He didn't like how Morgan assumed control and brought in Raquel Rodriguez.The Prince recruited Roxanne Perez to the chagrin of Morgan, but it was a savvy short-term move. She was able to fill in when Morgan was injured.After losing the WWE Women's Tag Championship, the tension will continue between the two camps. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will remain in the middle while Perez and Balor oppose Rodriguez and Morgan (in spirit).