5 WWE teams that The Judgment Day needs to watch out for

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne will challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. Dunne and Bate defeated DIY, consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, to earn the right to a title match in Perth, Australia.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the tag team titles on the October 16, 2023, edition of RAW after defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. They have held the titles since then, defeating teams like the Creed Brothers, The New Day, and DIY along the way.

With WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 40, will we see new champions emerge at the Elimination Chamber 2024? If not, The Judgment Day still needs to look out for the following five tag teams.

#5. Imperium could look to extend its dominance to the tag team division

Vinci and Kaiser should be gunning for tag team gold.

Gunther expects perfection from his group, but Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser have yet to consistently exert their dominance. There will be a time when The Ring General implores his comrades to chase the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Kaiser and Vinci are former NXT Tag Team Champions, and adding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to the group would give it a Bloodline-lite type feel. Gunther is the top heel, and his confidantes rule over the tag team division.

While the heel vs. heel dynamic would make things difficult, fans would ultimately cheer for one group or the other. It is a matter of who is hated the most when and if the two teams have a showdown.

#4 The New Day are 11-time tag team champions in WWE

If we are adding their run as the NXT Tag Team Champions, The New Day has held tag team titles on 12 occasions. Various pairings of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have held gold throughout the faction's history.

It's been a while since they've won main roster gold, so that could change at some point in 2024. The New Day is one of the most trusted teams in the Stamford-based promotion, so they would certainly be a viable threat to whoever holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

They could even get their moment at WrestleMania 40 if a multi-team tag team match is announced.

#3. The Street Profits are hungry for another title run

It's been several years since Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford held tag team gold.

With WWE introducing so many new factions, they will all be battling for supremacy. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits have been allies for months, but nothing concrete has come from the pairing.

The group is embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. They're yet to have a match, but whichever faction comes out on top will be gunning for gold.

The Street Profits are former tag team champions in WWE. It seems like the group will need to add some gold to legitimize the faction. With the Street Profits missing out on tag team gold for three years, it would not be a shock if they challenged The Judgment Day.

#2. The Creed Brothers were able to compete with The Judgment Day

Brutus and Julius Creed are the newest team on this list, but they've already received a shot against The Judgment Day. The duo proved they were worthy of the gold but fell short against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Creed Brothers were the crown jewels of NXT during their tenure, so they'll be winning the gold at some point. It just may take a few attempts before they are finally successful. Brutus and Julius Creed will likely become a fixture atop the tag team division.

#1. The Awesome Truth has been involved with The Judgment Day business

Could the Awesome Truth be the team to take down The Judgment Day?

R-Truth's involvement with The Judgment Day has made him even more popular and beloved. His child-like nonchalance and persistence to join the group have endeared him to the WWE Universe.

Part of the reason for the pairing could be to reinvigorate the Awesome Truth. The duo has already teamed up against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. It could lead to a tag team title match and possibly at WrestleMania 40.

It looks like Truth finally understood that The Judgment Day does not want him around after losing to JD McDonagh on the latest episode of RAW. The acceptance of his spot outside of the group could be the catalyst for a title swap.

Which team do you want to see challenge The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

