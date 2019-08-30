5 WWE theme songs that transcended wrestling

Hulk Hogan is a REAL AMERICAN, you guys!

Let's be honest - pro wrestling is pretty much 80-85% entrances. Maybe 75%. I dunno. I'm not very good at math. My point is, entrances are very important to the whole presentation of the show. I mean, do you know what wrestlers had to do to hype up the crowd before they had the elaborate entrance productions they have now? Me either. How old do you think I am, anyway?

As we all know, you can't have an entrance without music. Well, you can, I suppose, but nobody will like it. Unless you're Tommaso Ciampa. And you're not Tommaso Ciampa, now are you?

By the way, if you are Tommaso Ciampa, please email me. Thank you.

Wrestling theme songs are like pizza - even when they suck, they're still pretty good. That's actually not true, I had the worst pizza ever at this water park in Cincinnati and... sorry.. off-topic... Now, in this day and age, when you can buy music instantly and digitally, wrestling music actually sells pretty well. Bray Wyatt's new theme song, "Let Me In", has actually done very well on the iTunes charts for example (more on that later).

But, then you have the songs that just seem to get into public consciousness - where even non-wrestling fans can hear it and recognize it. Of course, that's to varying degrees, but it still happens.

So, hey, what do you say we look at five of those songs now? These songs were written specifically as the theme music for a wrestler - not an existing song used later as an entrance theme - that, in one way or another, became popular outside of sports entertainment. That doesn't mean they flew up the charts necessarily. But they all gained some sort of cultural significance outside of, as Tony Schiavone would say, our great sport.

(By the way, welcome back, Tony. Sincerely.)

#5 Real American (by Rick Derringer) - Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is probably the most recognizable pro wrestler to have ever performed. That's hardly a debate.

Most successful? That could be debatable. But, to this day, people still associate the Hulkster and pro wrestling together, whether they know anything about wrestling at all. How much so? Even if they aren't fans, when they hear this song...

Advertisement

... they know exactly who to associate it with.

The song is actually written and performed by musician and producer Rick Derringer, who was famous for a little bit in the 1970s and 80s, I swear.

Now, "Real American" was never a huge seller (plus Derringer's theme music for Demolition was way better), but, like Hogan, it still holds a place in the public's imagination. Whenever, in media, you need to demonstrate just how American someone is, this is the song they usually go to.

I'm not kidding. This goes all the way to the top.

In April of 2011, then-US President Barack Obama was about to speak at the White House Correspondent's Dinner - an event usually known for its light-hearted tone, where the President will usually give a humorous speech. It's actually above, and it's pretty funny. Check it out.

I don't want to get into the details of "birtherism" and Obama's birth certificate and all of that, because this is a sports website, but let's just say some people question whether the President was born in the United States (he was). So, a day or two before the dinner, President Obama released his long-form birth certificate to the media. Which was the perfect opportunity to open his speech with Hogan's theme music.

1 / 5 NEXT