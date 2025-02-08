5 WWE title changes that may happen by Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Toronto, Canada, on March 1, 2025. John Cena has already pumped up fans for the event by declaring himself for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair have qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber contest.

While many superstars are chasing their dreams to get a championship match at WrestleMania, others could surprise fans by winning the gold to shake things up ahead of Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41. The change could have massive implications on the creative direction of many stars.

Check out the five WWE title changes that could take place before Elimination Chamber 2025.

#5. Lyra Valkyria hasn’t had a memorable first Intercontinental Championship run

WWE seems to be giving champions a longer run with their titles to give them a chance to prove themselves. Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, but she hasn’t done much of note.

She could become the first titleholder to lose her championship from the current lot. Lyra could kickstart a rivalry against a top name such as Ivy Nile, who eliminated her from the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble.

While Chelsea Green is having a memorable title run with the Women’s United States Championship, fans could see Lyra drop her title to an up-and-coming star.

#4. Nia Jax could regain her title before Elimination Chamber

Nia Jax has been chasing another title run ever since Tiffany Stratton defeated her for the WWE Women’s Championship. Tiffy used her Money in the Bank contract to take the title from Jax.

The company seems to be saving the big rematch between the two stars. Before Elimination Chamber, they could collide with the WWE Women’s Championship on the line.

The creative team could pull off a major swerve en route to WrestleMania 41 by handing the championship back to Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force has shown great improvement in the ring and could be rewarded with a WrestleMania headlining match with the title around her waist.

#3. The Creed Brothers could finally go over War Raiders

Chad Gable has worked well with many factions and given upcoming stars a major push on the WWE main roster. However, none of his associates have been able to win big and have good championship reigns.

All that could change before Elimination Chamber if The Creed Brothers get their hands on War Raiders. WWE fans could see Julius and Brutus Creed defeat Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Championship at the show.

American Made needs a boost after giving The Wyatt Sicks the push it needed. A tag team title win for The Creed Brothers is long overdue. They could defend their title at the PLE to gain more value.

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez take advantage of a returning Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair has already qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. That contest could kick off the PLE next month.

Liv Morgan is also scheduled to fight inside the steel structure. Before the event, fans will see Liv and Raquel Rodriguez challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Jade Cargill’s return is long overdue, and the star could return to attack Naomi or Bianca Belair during the contest. It could allow Liv and Raquel to take advantage and score the win over the babyfaces.

The title change would help Liv and Raquel regain prominence and put Judgment Day on the map again. Meanwhile, The EST could get an opportunity to win Elimination Chamber for a world title match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Solo Sikoa beats Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Solo Sikoa returned on WWE SmackDown to attack Cody Rhodes. He didn’t go after his cousin Jey Uso, who is set to challenge a world champion at WrestleMania 41.

It looks like Sikoa and Cody Rhodes will dance for the world title once again. This time, WWE could pull off a major swerve and award Solo Sikoa the win.

The victory will shock the wrestling industry, possibly setting up a world title match between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41. That could make Jey’s win at The Show of Shows even sweeter as he could defeat his former faction-mate and one of WWE’s top heels for the title while leaving Gunther to face the Men’s Elimination Chamber winner.

