5 WWE Title Changes That Were Forced Because of Real Life Events

It doesn't always go as planned

WWE is a professional wrestling company where we see many entertaining storylines. WWE puts a lot of thought into making these storylines as entertaining as possible. Some storylines are planned in one year advance - for example, John Cena vs The Rock at Wrestlemania 28. Obviously, not all these storylines are great. WWE often pays more attention to those matches which are more important to the company.

Many times WWE is forced to alter their originally planned storylines because of some real-life event. It could either be a personal issue with a superstar or fans trying to force a decision out of WWE. We have seen WWE push some wrestlers just for American pride. These decisions are made just so that WWE can profit more from these storylines even if they don't like it themselves.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 instances where a WWE Title was forced to change hands due to some real-life event-

#5 Randy Orton Wins WWE Title at No Mercy 2007 after John Cena's Injury

Randy Orton made history at No Mercy 2007

Injuries often force WWE to change their storylines. Six days before No Mercy 2007, John Cena suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury on Raw. His match against Randy Orton at the PPV was canceled. Well, we'll never know what WWE had initially planned for the match, but those plans had to be changed. Vince McMahon awarded Randy Orton with the WWE Championship.

Orton lost his title to Triple H in the opening match of No Mercy. Later that night, Triple H successfully defended his title against Umaga. The title was on the line again in the main event of the show. In a Last-Man-Standing match between "The Game" & "The Viper", Orton won back the WWE Championship.

John Cena was supposed to be out for six months but came back early. His return at Royal Rumble 2008 is one of the most famous returns ever.

