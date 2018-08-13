5 WWE veterans who became jobbers

Israel Lutete FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.29K // 13 Aug 2018, 03:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

They were once world champions, but have lately turned into jobbers

There are not many WWE superstars from the Attitude Era who are still around today. Albeit some do show up from time to time or on special episodes of RAW and other events.

Some of those superstars have enjoyed immense success where they not only captured the biggest prize in this industry, the WWE Championship, but also got to headline The Grandest Stage of them All, WrestleMania.

These superstars were great in their primes, however in the wrestling business when Father Time catches up with you, you've got to pass on the torch to the next generation of superstars. The veterans retire from pro-wrestling and most of these former world champions likely get inducted into the hall of fame.

In their respective primes, most of them had jobbers lose to them so that they themselves could look strong. Fast forward a few years later, and some of them assume the role of an enhancement talent i.e. become a jobber themselves.

With age, performers come and go and each new Superstar brings something completely different to the table. Our beloved WWE Superstars have dedicated themselves and their lives toward improving the product and entertaining the WWE Universe.

Therefore, an old WWE veteran losing to young upcoming stars is simply the nature of the beast. They have nothing left to lose anymore and they likely don't have a lot of time left in the ring.

These WWE veterans were once great, but later in their careers they assumed the role of a stepping stone for younger performers.

Please bear in mind, that the term "jobber" isn't meant to be used in a disrespectful manner towards these great WWE Superstars. In fact, the professional wrestling business would perhaps cease to exist without performers who're willing to assume the role of a jobber/enhancement talent.

It's worth noting that pro-wrestling has, for long, served as a mirror to human civilization in real-life, and akin to the real world--inside the ring, when one Superstar wins the other naturally has to lose. The jobber is an important part of the pro-wrestling puzzle, and today we take a look at a few WWE veterans who assumed the essential role of putting over up-and-comers--

#5 Big Show

Big show may retire soon

The World's Largest Athlete has been in the WWE for nearly two decades. He has won three world titles in WWE--ECW Championship, WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. He has headlined WrestleMania and is one of the greatest giants to step foot into the ring.

Big Show is approaching the age of 50 and doesn't show up often on RAW like he used to back in the day. He is a phenomenal athlete and is no doubt a future hall of famer--He debuted in WWE back in 1999 and may soon throw in the towel.

Last year, Big Show had notably fallen victim to current "Mr. Money in the Bank" Braun Strowman. He lost to Strowman clean on RAW, was easily thrown through a steel cage and suffered a suplex from Strowman which caused the ring to collapse.

An enhancement talent makes other performers look strong, and Big Show truly did make Strowman look like a bona fide star!

1 / 5 NEXT