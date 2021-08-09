5 WWE women who could align themselves with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has seemingly taken on the character that was first depicted by The Fiend a few years ago. Instead of taking a WWE Superstar under her wing, Bliss has unveiled a doll called Lily.

In recent months, the former Women's Champion has targeted a number of women on RAW including former Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler and recent returnee Eva Marie. At some point, Lily will have to step in the ring or someone will have to fight on her behalf, which could lead to an interesting alliance between Alexa Bliss and a fellow WWE Superstar.

With the WWE Draft right around the corner, there are several women currently employed by WWE - or even some who could be rehired - who could align themselves with Alexa Bliss in the coming months.

The following list looks at just five WWE women who could align themselves with the former Women's Champion.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Doudrop

The recent WWE storyline surrounding Eva Marie and Lily leads to the belief that there has to be some kind of payoff.

Even though Eva Marie was the woman who brought Doudrop up to the main roster, there have been a few occasions where they haven't seen eye to eye.

It was Doudrop who allowed Eva Marie to be pinned for the first time a few weeks ago on Raw when she refused to tag in the match. It appears that her loyalty is now wearing thin.

If the feud between Eva Marie and Alexa Bliss continues then it's likely that Doudrop could decide to switch sides. This could lead to the former Women's Champion gaining a new ally.

Doudrop has shown that she can go on to be a legitimate contender on Monday Night RAW. If Bliss wants to have someone to watch her back, then she would definitely be the perfect choice.

Alongside Eva Marie, Doudrop will always be seen as her enforcer. However, Bliss and Lily could be there to help the former NXT UK star not only find a way to get her away from Marie but also allow her to have her old name back.

