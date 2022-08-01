5 WWE Women who could align themselves with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on RAW

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair left WWE's SummerSlam event as friends after The EST was able to overcome the threat of Big Time Becks.

Belair was then confronted by a returning Bayley and her new stable, which consists of former NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai). It's rumored that the name for this team could now be Control and the three women could go on to create some issues for the Women's Division.

At SummerSlam, Lynch stepped up to help Lynch fend off the three women but moving forward, there would need to be three women on either side for it to be a feasible feud.

The following list looks at just five women on RAW who could join up with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

#5. Zelina Vega could return to WWE

Zelina Vega has been sidelined through injury over the past few weeks, but The Queen of WWE could be ready to make her return. Vega has been teasing being a part of RAW for several weeks, but that could finally be the case this week if she becomes the third member of the team alongside Bianca and Becky.

Vega was a heel on RAW before her hiatus, but nothing is stopping her from making her return to the company as a face and stepping into a new storyline. The first-ever Queen's Court winner is a popular star with the WWE Universe and could be due a character change.

#4. Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke has been looking for a new lease on life for several months, the 24/7 Champion has been stuck in the same recurring storyline for months and it could finally be time to push her back into the Women's Division.

Brooke could be taken under the wing of Becky and Bianca and they could help her push towards her potential in WWE whilst working as a stable on RAW. Many women are being underutilized at present, so there needs to be some kind of balance.

#3. Nikkita Lyons

Nikkita Lyons could finally be ready to be called up to the main roster from NXT after a number of months proving that she has what it takes to be moved to the next level. Nikkita is a popular star down in NXT and given the fact that Bayley has taken on two NXT call-ups, it isn't out of the question for Bianca and Becky to have one as well.

Mandy Rose has become one of the most dominant female wrestlers in NXT 2.0 in recent months but a call-up for Mandy would split Toxic Attraction and right now they could be seen as fantastic rivals for Bayley's team as soon as they change character.

#2. Asuka

Asuka and Becky Lynch have had a love/hate relationship throughout their careers, but if it comes down to new stars up against the old guard then it's likely that Asuka will be the woman picked to be part of the stable with Becky and Bianca.

Asuka has dominated RAW herself several times and The Empress of Tomorrow won't be happy about someone else trying to take over the brand. Asuka has also been underutilized recently, so this could be a good way to get her back on-screen.

#1. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is another obvious choice, but the former Women's Champion did already note that she was set to target the Championship following SummerSlam. Bliss could be convinced to join forces with Becky and Belair instead if it meant that she would be handed a Championship match down the line.

It's unclear if Bayley's new stable is only looking to go after Becky and Bianca, but if they also attack Bliss then she would be the perfect person to be added, especially since she has seemed lost on WWE TV since her return.

